A billion-barrel oil glut is forming at sea

Say half of the 97 million barrels of oil that Rystad Energy estimates China has socked away so far this year had shown up in storage facilities at Cushing, Okla., instead. That would bring Cushing’s storage levels to 70 million barrels—slightly above the level that contributed to turning West Texas Intermediate futures negative in April 2020. Back then, sellers holding front-month contracts had to pay buyers to take barrels off their hands as they were worried there would be nowhere to store the oil.