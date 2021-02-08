A new commodities boom beckons when pent-up demand is unleashed

Stretched supply chains will bolster raw materials, said King from the Merchant Commodity Fund. They’re probably way longer than they’ve ever been in the past 20 years because of congestion, paperwork, trade disputes and other hurdles, he said. That’s inflationary because people need to hold much more inventory, increasing demand, and that will support all commodity markets over the next cycle, which is only just starting, he said. “That is the change that I think is going to propel us to maybe some exciting times."