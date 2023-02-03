Adani stocks' market cap falls below ₹10 lakh crore as Hindenburg rout erases half of Group's value
- Adani Group stocks extended their fall on Friday, with flagship company Adani Enterprises' shares tanking over 25%
The week-long stock rout in Gautam Adani’s companies continued on Friday with stocks extending their fall as the crisis shockwaves spread, triggered by the report from the US-based short seller Hindenburg. The group’s stocks all fell in early session with their market cap falling below ₹10 lakh crore, or more than half of their combined value since January 24. The Group stocks market cap was above ₹16 lakh crore before the research report.
