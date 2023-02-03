The Group had scrapped off its ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) on Wednesday, a day after it was fully subscribed. Its Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday had said that it would not be "morally correct" to go ahead with the share sale in the current market condition. “Our balance sheet is healthy and assets, robust. Our EBIDTA levels & cash flows have been very strong & we've an impeccable track record of fulfilling our debt obligations. We'll continue to focus on long term value creation & growth will be managed by internal accruals," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}