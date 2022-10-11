Precious metals continued their decline in Indian markets after a sharp fall in the previous session. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.3% to ₹50,881 per 10 gram, following a ₹1,000 fall in the previous session. Silver futures were down ₹1.2% to ₹58,360 per kg. In international markets, gold traded lower at at $1,665.89 per ounce, pressured by gains in the US dollar on prospects of more steep rate hikes. Traders also remained cautious ahead of key inflation data due later in the week. A strong US dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies while firm bond yields also increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields were just shy of 4%.

After stronger-than-expected US jobs data, focus is now on Thursday's inflation reading. Though gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, rising rates reduce the non-yielding metal's appeal.

Spot silver fell 1.3% to $19.39 per ounce.

“The safe-haven metals have been hit hard by a higher US dollar index, rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. The Russia-Ukraine war has escalated as Russia launched missiles into several Ukrainian cities. The dollar index is comfortably trading 113 marks while 10-year bond yields crossed 3.95%. Traders are looking ahead to key US inflation reports on Wednesday and Thursday that will provide lucid guidance for further direction," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

“Gold has support at $1655-1642, while resistance at $1678-1686. Silver has support at $19.10-18.88, while resistance is at $19.72-19.95. In rupee terms gold has support at ₹50,720-50,540, while resistance is at Rs51,210, 51,350. Silver has support at Rs58,450-57,940, while resistance is at Rs59,480–59,850," he added.

In equity markets, world stocks headed back towards their lowest levels in almost two years, with sentiment weighed down by unease about rapidly rising interest rates, an escalation in the Ukraine war and China stepping up pandemic measures.

“Gold prices may remain under pressure today as dollar continues to gain momentum and US 10-year treasury yields rose to near 4% ahead of FOMC meeting minutes and speeches by several Fed members," Kotak Securities said in a note.

(With Agency Inputs)