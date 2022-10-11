After 1,000 fall in a day, gold prices today drop again

Precious metals continued their decline in Indian markets after a sharp fall in the previous session. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.3% to ₹50,881 per 10 gram, following a ₹1,000 fall in the previous session. Silver futures were down ₹1.2% to ₹58,360 per kg. In international markets, gold traded lower at at $1,665.89 per ounce, pressured by gains in the US dollar on prospects of more steep rate hikes. Traders also remained cautious ahead of key inflation data due later in the week. A strong US dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies while firm bond yields also increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields were just shy of 4%.

