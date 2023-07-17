After scoring 3-month high, oil drops over 1% as weak China GDP dents demand; will the rally sustain?1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:32 PM IST
Oil benchmarks had notched three weeks of gains and touched their highest since April last week, finding support from Saudi Arabia, Russia output cuts and and unplanned outages in Libya and Nigeria.
Oil dropped by more than one per cent on July 17 after weaker than expected Chinese economic growth fueled concern over demand in the world's second-biggest oil consumer, while a partial restart of halted Libyan output also pressured prices. China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.3 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, compared with analyst forecasts of 7.3 per cent, with its post-pandemic recovery faltering rapidly owing to weakening demand at home and abroad.
