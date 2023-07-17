comScore
After scoring 3-month high, oil drops over 1% as weak China GDP dents demand; will the rally sustain?

 1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:32 PM IST Edited By Nikita Prasad

Oil benchmarks had notched three weeks of gains and touched their highest since April last week, finding support from Saudi Arabia, Russia output cuts and and unplanned outages in Libya and Nigeria.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia June 4, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
Oil dropped by more than one per cent on July 17 after weaker than expected Chinese economic growth fueled concern over demand in the world's second-biggest oil consumer, while a partial restart of halted Libyan output also pressured prices. China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.3 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, compared with analyst forecasts of 7.3 per cent, with its post-pandemic recovery faltering rapidly owing to weakening demand at home and abroad.

Brent crude fell 97 cents or 1.2 per cent, to $78.90 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by 83 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $74.59 on a second straight day of losses for both contracts.

 

 

