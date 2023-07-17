Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  After scoring 3-month high, oil drops over 1% as weak China GDP dents demand; will the rally sustain?

After scoring 3-month high, oil drops over 1% as weak China GDP dents demand; will the rally sustain?

1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:32 PM IST Edited By Nikita Prasad

  • Oil benchmarks had notched three weeks of gains and touched their highest since April last week, finding support from Saudi Arabia, Russia output cuts and and unplanned outages in Libya and Nigeria.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia June 4, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo

Oil dropped by more than one per cent on July 17 after weaker than expected Chinese economic growth fueled concern over demand in the world's second-biggest oil consumer, while a partial restart of halted Libyan output also pressured prices. China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.3 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, compared with analyst forecasts of 7.3 per cent, with its post-pandemic recovery faltering rapidly owing to weakening demand at home and abroad.

Oil dropped by more than one per cent on July 17 after weaker than expected Chinese economic growth fueled concern over demand in the world's second-biggest oil consumer, while a partial restart of halted Libyan output also pressured prices. China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.3 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, compared with analyst forecasts of 7.3 per cent, with its post-pandemic recovery faltering rapidly owing to weakening demand at home and abroad.

Brent crude fell 97 cents or 1.2 per cent, to $78.90 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by 83 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $74.59 on a second straight day of losses for both contracts.

Brent crude fell 97 cents or 1.2 per cent, to $78.90 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by 83 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $74.59 on a second straight day of losses for both contracts.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

This copy is being updated

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 09:32 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.