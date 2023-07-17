Oil dropped by more than one per cent on July 17 after weaker than expected Chinese economic growth fueled concern over demand in the world's second-biggest oil consumer, while a partial restart of halted Libyan output also pressured prices. China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.3 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, compared with analyst forecasts of 7.3 per cent, with its post-pandemic recovery faltering rapidly owing to weakening demand at home and abroad.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}