Ahead of Dhanteras, gold prices are down 5,000 from this year's highs

In a note Motilal Oswal said: “On domestic front, gold and silver prices gets a boost during festive season. Fall in precious metal was restricted following rupee depreciation that was to the tune of 10% coupled with hike in basic customs duty on gold imports by 5%. As India is a price taker any movement in COMEX affects our prices. Macro-economic backdrop does have an upper hand this year, major focus is on central bank’s monetary policy, inflationary pressure, and geo-political tensions. If there are any changes in these factors, we could see some short covering, which could take gold prices much higher and quicker, but we feel that till the time we don’t see a change in stance from major central bankers with respect to aggressive interest rate hikes, we could continue to witness pressure on gold prices."