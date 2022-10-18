Ahead of Dhanteras, gold rates in India today drop to lowest this month2 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 05:53 PM IST
- The price drop in gold ahead of Dhanteras could support retail demand in India, say analysts
Gold prices in India today remained in a narrow zone, holding near the lowest level of this month. On MCX, gold futures were flat, trading in the zone between ₹50,320 per 10 gram and ₹50,545 per 10 gram. Silver futures were higher at ₹56,542 per kg. Dhanteras, the festival of wealth and prosperity, will be celebrated on October 23. The price drop ahead of Dhanteras could support retail demand in India, say analysts.