Ahead of Dhanteras, gold rates in India today drop to lowest this month

“ETF holdings that were steady for most of the last week has once again started falling as investors are feeling worried about bullions performance amid Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance. Although gold is holding $1650/oz level a strong bullish momentum may start only if we see a sustained down move in the American currency. On the price action front last week’s low of $1645.6/oz has become the immediate support and strong support remains near $1622.2/oz. Until the said support holds the bulls might try to push the price higher towards $1680/oz," Kotak Securities said in a note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}