Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Gold price rises ₹40,000 in five years. Experts see up to ₹85K peak next year
Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Gold price has surged from ₹31,729 per 10 gm in 2019 to ₹72,100 per 10 gm
Akshaya Tritiya 2024: On account of falling US dollar rates and rise in the domestic demand, gold rate today witnessed sharp upside movement during early morning deals. Gold future contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for June 2024 expiry opened higher at ₹71,730 per 10 gm and touched an intraday high of ₹72,230 per 10 gm mark within fewe hours of the commodity market's opening bell. In the international market, COMEX gold price has risen to the tune of $21 per troy ounce to $2,361 mark wheras spot gold price is oscillating around $2,355 per ounce level. According to the commodity market experts, gold price today is in uptrend due to the fall in the US dollar prices. They said that the Centrtal Bank of England kept the interest rate unchanges that has put pressure on the US dollar. They said that Indians are clebnrating Akshaya Tritiya today, which has spurt domestic demand as well.
