Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Gold prices dip a bit ahead of festival — is this the right time to buy precious metal?
Ahead of the auspicious festival, gold prices declined by ₹150 to touch ₹72,300 per 10 grams in Delhi, according to HDFC Securities.
Gold prices on Wednesday saw a slight decline thanks to a strong dollar exerting pressure on prices. Investors remained cautious, awaiting US data to glean insights into potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. At 1335 GMT, spot gold experienced a slight decline of 0.19 per cent, reaching $2,309.29 per ounce. Simultaneously, US gold futures for June delivery dipped by 0.3 per cent to $2,317.00 per ounce.
