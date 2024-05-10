Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Should you bet on Gold today? Experts advise caution
Experts recommend strategic timing and diversification when investing in gold. Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious for buying gold, but caution is advised due to high prices. Gold remains a long-term asset offering safety and decent returns.
Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day symbolizing prosperity, good luck, and success. It is believed that investments and new ventures made on this day lead to favorable outcomes, making it a popular time for buying gold or starting businesses.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started