Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Gold prices rise over 100% in five years. Is it the right time to buy gold or silver?

Gold prices traded lower on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday, tracking a decline in interest bullion prices, pressurised by a firmer US dollar and easing global trade tensions. MCX gold rate fell by over ₹500 on Akshaya Tritiya and was trading near ₹95,000 per 10 grams level.

As Indians celebrate Akshaya Tritiya on April 30, 2025 — a festival synonymous with prosperity and auspicious beginnings — the glitter of gold once again takes centre stage. But for investors, this year’s question isn’t just about tradition: Is gold still a good investment, or has silver stolen the spotlight?

Gold Shines Bright: Over 100% Returns in Five Years According to data from Kedia Advisory, gold has delivered an impressive CAGR of over 14.85% in the past five years, with prices rising from ₹47,677 per 10 grams in April 2020 to ₹95,592 in April 2025 — a jump of more than 100%. The latest annual return stands at 31.44%, highlighting the yellow metal’s resilience amid global uncertainty.

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, points out that gold price rally — 13% in 2023, 27% in 2024, and already 26% in 2025 — has been driven by a cocktail of macroeconomic factors. These include a weakening US dollar, geopolitical risks, safe-haven buying, and central bank accumulation. However, Trivedi warns that the key tailwinds behind this rally are beginning to fade, suggesting a possible period of consolidation ahead.

Ajay Kedia, Director of Kedia Advisory, shares a similar cautionary tone.

“Gold has delivered an impressive return of about 32% since the last Akshaya Tritiya. However, for the year ahead, it is advisable to buy gold only for ceremonial purposes and not with an investment motive, as returns are expected to moderate around 6–7%, in line with inflation,” Kedia said.

Kedia attributes this expected gold price cool-off to easing geopolitical tensions — notably between Russia-Ukraine and Iran-US — as well as a shift in trade policies from confrontation to resolution. As a result, Kedia forecasts MCX gold rates could retrace towards ₹86,000 – ₹87,000 levels.

Silver: The Sleeping Giant Poised to Rally? While gold has been on a tear, silver is now emerging as a strong contender for investor attention. From Akshaya Tritiya 2024 to Akshaya Tritiya 2025, silver prices have surged 15.62%, and the five-year CAGR from April 2020 is equally impressive at nearly 20%, thanks to a bumper year in 2021 when prices spiked 69.04%.

Ajay Kedia believes silver holds stronger upside potential, driven by robust industrial demand — especially from sectors like solar energy, electronics, and green technologies.

“Buy gold for shubhlabh (auspiciousness), but buy silver for returns,” he advises.

Jigar Trivedi echoes this sentiment, citing the gold-silver ratio crossing 100 — well above the historical average of 70 — as a clear sign that silver is significantly undervalued.

“This level implies that either silver is significantly undervalued or that gold has become overvalued. Given the scale of gold’s recent appreciation and the potential for increased volatility, a pullback in gold prices or a sharp move higher in silver prices could occur. Our base case is that silver will remain steady or gain further while gold sees some consolidation. In this context, silver offers a more attractive entry point and relative value opportunity,” Trivedi said.

Gold Still a Safe Haven — But Not Without Caveats Despite expectations of cooling, gold’s role as a hedge against uncertainty and inflation remains intact. Dr. Sagnik Bagchi, Assistant Professor at the School of Business Management, says, “Akṣaya Tritiya symbolizes the idea of something that never diminishes, and gold fits that philosophy. It remains a reliable and stable asset, particularly for risk-averse investors.”

Bagchi adds that a weakening rupee, accommodative monetary policies, and ongoing global disruptions continue to bolster gold’s long-term appeal.

Bottom Line: What Should You Buy on Akshaya Tritiya 2025? If you’re buying gold for tradition and emotional value, this Akshaya Tritiya is as good a time as any. However, if you’re looking purely from an investment perspective, experts suggest silver may offer better upside in the short to medium term.

Here’s how the two metals stack up:

Metric Gold Silver 1-Year Return (2024–25) 31.44% 15.62% 5-Year CAGR ~14.85% ~20% Expert Outlook Consolidation expected; moderate 6–7% return Likely to outperform; 30% upside possible Ideal Use Safe-haven, traditional purchase Industrial demand, value investment

In conclusion, gold continues to offer stability, but silver may be the better bet for those seeking growth. As always, balance is key — diversify wisely and invest with clarity of purpose.