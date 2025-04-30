Akshaya Tritiya 2025 gold rate: Prices decline on easing trade war worries; what should be your strategy for MCX Gold?

Akshaya Tritiya 2025 gold rate: Extending losses of the previous session, gold prices declined in the domestic futures market Wednesday morning on easing worries over a trade war and its economic fallout. A stable dollar also weighed on gold prices. However, healthy spot demand on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya capped the losses of yellow metal. MCX Gold June 5 contracts traded 0.46 per cent lower at ₹95,151 per 10 grams around 9:10 AM.

With peak anxiety about the trade war behind, gold prices have seen some profit booking over the last few days. MCX Gold June 5 contracts are now down by over ₹4,000 from their record high of ₹99,358 per 10 grams, which they hit on April 22. In the previous session, the Gold June futures contract settled at ₹95,592 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.45 per cent.

International gold futures also declined about half a per cent in Wednesday's trade on a strengthening dollar and easing trade tensions between the US and its trading partners.

The dollar index climbed nearly 0.20 per cent, weighing on gold's demand by making it expensive in other currencies.

There are conspicuous signs of a de-escalation in trade tensions. According to Reuters, "US President Donald Trump signed orders on Tuesday to soften the blow of his auto tariffs".

Reports also suggested that the US administration had signed the first deal with a foreign trading partner.

Trade war-related uncertainty and worries over its potential economic fallout have been the key drivers behind gold's stellar gain this year. The yellow metal tends to gain in times of political and economic uncertainty.

Investors and traders now focus on key US macro data, including first-quarter GDP advance estimates, Personal Consumption Expenditures on Wednesday, and the non-farm payrolls report on Friday, for cues on the US Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

What should be your strategy for MCX Gold, Silver on Akshaya Tritiya 2025? Gold prices are expected to remain volatile, reacting to news flows surrounding US tariffs, the movement of the dollar, and macroeconomic data. Experts suggest waiting for some stability before buying gold.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research expects gold and silver prices to remain volatile this week. He suggests buying silver on dips around ₹97,400-97,000 with a stop loss of ₹96,350 for the targets of ₹98,500-99,200.

Jain said gold has support at $3,310-3,288, while resistance is at $3,355-3,374 per troy ounce, and silver has support at $32.94-32.70, while resistance is at $33.50-33.80 per troy ounce in today’s session.

MCX Gold has support at ₹95,000-94,400 and resistance at ₹96,040-96,650, while silver has support at ₹97,400-96,650 and resistance at ₹98,950-99,700.

Deveya Gaglani, Senior Research Analyst—commodities at Axis Securities, said that as gold prices have surged and are approaching overbought levels, investors should consider buying gold in a staggered manner if prices correct by 5-10 per cent.

Currently, the risk-reward ratio is unfavourable at these record levels. In a bullish scenario, if prices hold above ₹100,000, they could reach ₹1,10,000 by the next Akshaya Tritiya. Conversely, we expect prices to consolidate around the ₹87,000 level on the downside,” said Gaglani.

Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, said gold has support at $3,265-3,240 while resistance is at $3,325-3,355. Silver has support at $32.65-32.40 while resistance is at $33.25-33.50.

In INR, Kalantri sees support for gold at ₹94,750-94,180 while resistance is at ₹95,950-96,390. Silver has support at ₹95,380-94,550, while resistance is at ₹97,850 -98,550.

