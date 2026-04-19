Akshaya Tritiya: Three reasons why you should increase exposure to gold now

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: In Hindu and Jain religions, Akshaya Tritiya, or Akha Teej, is an auspicious day of new beginnings. Investors across the country buy gold and even other asset classes with hopes that their investment will bring prosperity and create a positive effect in their lives.

This Akshaya Tritiya appears to be a suitable opportunity for investors to buy gold for the long term, as prices on MCX are down more than 20% from their record high, largely due to crude oil price volatility, the dollar's rise, and fading expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in the near future.

Can gold be your best bet? Despite the recent fall in gold prices, the fundamental uptrend remains intact. Though there were ETF outflows in March, central bank demands helped gold prices rise.

Many experts recommend buying gold for the long term due to the following three reasons:

1. The changing global financial order Record global debt and an ongoing shift away from the US dollar as a primary reserve asset are strong positives for gold prices, making it an essential asset class to have in one's portfolio.

"The long-term outlook for gold remains exceptionally bullish, fueled by a 'perfect storm' of structural shifts in the global financial order. At the forefront is the staggering level of record global debt and an unprecedented expansion in money supply, which continues to erode the purchasing power of fiat currencies. This is further compounded by a fragile currency market and a growing distrust in the US dollar as a primary reserve asset," Ajay Garg, Director and CEO, SMC Global Securities, noted.

With global order changing, old alliances collapsing and new ones emerging, there is a move toward de-dollarisation.

"Central banks have already signalled their stance by buying gold at record levels, seeking a neutral asset that offers global acceptability and protection against the seizure of sovereign reserves," Garg noted.

Divya Mandaliya, a commodity research analyst at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, highlighted that de-dollarisation is no longer just a theme; it’s turning into a clear structural shift, and central bank buying tells the story.

"The average annual purchases have more than doubled, rising from nearly 473 tonnes (2010–2021) to over 1,000 tonnes since 2022, marking an unprecedented and sustained accumulation cycle. What stands out is the consistency this trend has held firm across rate cycles, geopolitical shocks, and shifting macro conditions, pointing to a deeper rethink in reserve strategy," Mandaliya noted.

"Sentiment among central banks is strong. A record 95% expect global gold reserves to rise further this year, while 43% plan to increase their own holdings. Not a single respondent expects a decline, signaling rare, near-unanimous conviction in gold’s role ahead," Mandaliya added.

2. Geopolitical and geoeconomic uncertainties The global growth outlook has taken a hit due to geopolitical conflicts, improving gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset class. Geopolitical instability and economic fragility can drive both retail and institutional investors towards gold.

"Immediate pressures such as the fear of recession and the persistence of regional wars are cementing gold’s status as the ultimate safe haven. While the expected rate cuts by the Federal Reserve may be delayed, the eventual pivot toward lower interest rates remains a powerful tailwind, as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion," Garg said.

Given these macroeconomic tailwinds, Garg believes gold may rise to ₹1,70,000 in the medium-term, while in the long-term, he sees the metal firmly set on a path toward ₹2,00,000.

3. The retail boom Rising internet penetration and fintech apps have made gold accessible to everyone, driving the retail boom towards this asset class.

"There is a massive wave of Gen Z involvement because they can now jump in with lower ticket sizes—essentially buying 'spare change' gold—while an increasing awareness of market volatility makes it a logical hedge," Garg highlighted.

Weakening economic sentiments and the shadow of global wars are pushing investors back to what they trust.

"For many of us in India, gold is deeper than a ticker symbol; it’s in our culture, heredity, and civilisation. It’s the safe money our grandparents swore by, now updated for the smartphone age. This mix of high-tech access and old-world security has helped gold maintain a solid 10-year CAGR of roughly 13.2%, proving that even as the world changes, our collective herd instinct for gold remains as shiny as ever," Garg noted.

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