Akshaya Tritiya gold rates: How yellow metal has returns YoY in last 10 years?

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Gold buying has long been a key tradition during Akshaya Tritiya or Akha Teej celebrations for millions of Indians, which signifies wealth and good luck.

On the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, April 30, MCX Gold June 5 contracts were trading 0.46% lower at ₹95,151 per 10 grams, at 9:10 am.

Gold price has remained volatile in past few months due to geopolitical tensions and other economic factors. MCX Gold June 5 contracts have declined by more than ₹4,000 from their all-time high of ₹99,358 per 10 grams reached on April 22. In the last trading session, the June Gold futures closed at ₹95,592 per 10 grams, marking a 0.45% loss.

Gold prices on Akshaya Tritiya in last 10 years It is interesting to note that the precious metal, which has been considered as safe haven, has showcased significant growth over the years.

According to HDFC Securities data, over the past decade, gold prices have risen by more than ₹68,500 per 10 grams when comparing rates from Akshaya Tritiya in 2015 to those in 2025. From April 21, 2015, when the price of gold was ₹26,936, the value has surged to ₹94,395 as of April 30, 2025.

Akshaya Tritiya dates CMP Diff ROI (%) April 30, 2025 94,395 21,668 29.79 May 10, 2024 72,727 13,105 21.98 April 22, 2023 59,622 8814 17.35 May 3, 2022 50,808 2992 6.26 Feb 3, 2021 47,816 1289 2.77 April 26, 2020 46527 14,654 45.98 May 7, 2019 31,873 339 1.08 April 18, 2018 31,534 2020 6.84 April 28, 2017 29,514 -291 -0.98 May 9, 2016 29,805 2869 10.65 April 21, 2015 26,936 0 0

Likewise, gold prices have increased by ₹21,668 over the past year, climbing from ₹72,727 on May 10 last year to ₹94,395 on April 30 this year.

Analyzing the percentage return on investment (% ROI) year over year, there are fluctuations that reflect both market dynamics and broader economic conditions.

The highest return was recorded between April 26, 2020, and February 3, 2021, at 45.98%, which aligns with the economic uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic—typically a time when investors flock to safe-haven assets like gold.

Other significant gains include 29.79 per cent and 21.98 per cent between 2023 and 2024. These high returns indicate growing investor confidence in gold amid fluctuating market and geopolitical conditions.