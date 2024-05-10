Akshaya Tritiya: Religare Broking lists 6 key reasons to buy gold in 2024
On Akshaya Tritiya, Religare Broking advises investors to accumulate gold in SIP mode, targeting ₹74,000 per 10gms. A break below ₹65,200 could disrupt the trend, leading to ₹63,300-Rs.63,800 levels.
On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, brokerage house Religare Broking has advised investors to accumulate gold in an SIP mode during every dip.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started