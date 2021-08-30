Aluminum prices are reaching 10-year highs, as buyers far from storage centers in Asia compete to line up shipments for use in beverage cans, airplanes and construction.

Aluminum forwards on the London Metal Exchange have climbed by a third this year to about $2,650 a metric ton. Prices are around 80% higher than at their low point in May 2020, when the pandemic hammered sales to the aerospace and transportation industries.

Higher prices are giving succor to producers that struggled with market gluts even before the onset of Covid-19. Shares of Pittsburgh-based Alcoa Corp. have gained more than 90% in 2021, outstripping the S&P 500’s 20% advance. Norway’s Norsk Hydro ASA has risen over 50%.

There is enough aluminum to go around globally. The trouble is that much of the metal is sitting in Asia, and buyers in the U.S. and Europe have struggled to get their hands on it. Ports such as Los Angeles and Long Beach are jammed with a crush of orders from companies hustling to restock inventories and prepare for the Christmas holiday shopping spree. Containers used to move industrial metals are in short supply, and traders are feeding rocketing freight costs through to customers.

“There’s just not enough metal inside of North America," Roy Harvey, Alcoa’s chief executive, said, when the company reported a 32% rise in second-quarter revenue.

Changing trade flows have added to the challenge of securing metal, said Colin Hamilton, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets. Last year, China flipped to being a net importer of primary and alloyed aluminum for the first time since 2009, which means U.S. buyers are competing for metal with Chinese companies. Stockpiles of aluminum in LME warehouses have moved from places such as Rotterdam in the Netherlands to sheds in Malaysia with easy access to the Chinese market, but far from Western industrial hubs.

At first, China’s aluminum imports reflected an opportunistic move to stock up on commodities when prices slumped in the early days of coronavirus, Mr. Hamilton said. However, he expects China to keep importing aluminum in the coming years. Mr. Hamilton believes that Beijing will invest in energy-intensive smelting capacity elsewhere in Asia as part of efforts to limit carbon emissions.

The upswing in aluminum prices is pinching companies such as California-based Monster Beverage Corp. The energy-drink maker has taken steps to source more cans from the U.S., South America and Asia, striking deals with two new American can suppliers, executives told analysts in early August.

“We just are in uncharted territory," said Hilton Schlosberg, Monster’s co-chief executive. “I’ve been in this business for a long time…and I’ve never seen aluminum where it’s at right now."

As demand has bounced back since the start of the pandemic, production has failed to keep up, in part a result of electricity shortages and tightening restrictions on energy usage in China. Power-hungry smelters in Yunnan, Guangxi and other provinces are running below full throttle.

The rally sets aluminum apart from industrial bellwether copper, which retreated after the Delta variant of Covid-19 prompted investors to pare back bets on a roaring world economy.

On top of the price for aluminum that trades on the London Metal Exchange, buyers pay a premium that reflects freight costs, tariffs and other expenses. Buyers in the U.S. Midwest recently were paying $761 a metric ton, the highest level in Intercontinental Exchange data going back to 2012.

Russia, one of the world’s biggest aluminum exporters, imposed a tax on exports of the metal this month. That has given premiums in the U.S. and Europe an extra boost.

A chunk of aluminum is still locked up in financing deals that investors, banks and trading firms struck last year, said Wenyu Yao, a strategist at ING Groep, further limiting available supplies. The deals involved buying aluminum, placing it in storage and selling the metal forward. They became profitable when the market was oversupplied and interest rates skidded in early 2021.

The trade’s popularity prompted smelters to produce metal in shapes that could be sold to banks, crimping output of other varieties whose prices have now shot up, Ms. Yao added.

