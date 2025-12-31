An ounce of silver costs more than a barrel of oil. That’s not normal.

A barrel of crude oil is hovering around $58 while one ounce of silver costs about $76, not far from an all-time high. Silver has more than doubled this year, while oil prices have slid nearly 20%. So the oil-to-silver ratio is only about 0.8. In other words, it costs about 0.8 ounces of silver to buy one barrel of oil. That is, needless to say, not normal.