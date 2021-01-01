Analysts see gold at 65,000 and silver at 90,000 in 2021

Analysts see gold at ₹65,000 and silver at ₹90,000 in 20211 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 09:31 AM IST
Currently, gold futures on MCX are priced at ₹50,180 and silver at ₹68,224.
In India, both gold and silver have logged strong gains in 2020. Gold is up about 27% so far this year while silver has gained around 50% amid a tumultuous year. Gold touched its all time high of ₹56,200 in August. Similarly, silver had also almost touched ₹80,000 per kg in the same month. Currently, gold futures on MCX are priced at ₹50,180 and silver at ₹68,224. Rising Coronavirus cases around the globe are raising uncertainty on the economic revival and increasing safe haven bets for bullion and silver, say the experts at ICICI Securities.
The analysts at the above mentioned brokerage house expect a bullish trend in gold prices to continue in 2021 towards ₹65,000. "In addition, massive amounts of stimulus into the global economy are also attracting investments into safe assets such as bullion."
Wall Street executive reinvented himself as broadway producer3 min read . 11:22 AM IST
Budget, Covid-19 vaccine: 5 factors which will drive investor sentiments in 20215 min read . 11:14 AM IST
New York Stock Exchange starts process to delist 3 Chinese telecom companies1 min read . 10:53 AM IST
Real estate: Affordability improves but high inventory overhang won't ease soon1 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Also Read | Investing during all-time highs can be good strategy
The brokerage expects bullish trend in silver as well in 2021. It says, silver might move towards ₹90,000.
"Investments into silver-dependent greener technologies such as solar panels and electronics, are rising around the world along with broad based dollar weakening that is making silver cheaper for holders of other currencies. In addition to that, rising Coronavirus cases around the world are raising uncertainty on an economic revival and increasing safe-haven bets," says ICICI Securities.
In global markets, gold prices finished 25% higher for the year in 2020, logging its biggest annual gain in a decade amid unprecedented wave of stimulus by central banks and governments and the dollar’s decline.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.