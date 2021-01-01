OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Analysts see gold at 65,000 and silver at 90,000 in 2021
Rising Coronavirus cases around the globe are raising uncertainty on the economic revival and increasing safe haven bets for bullion and silver. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files
Rising Coronavirus cases around the globe are raising uncertainty on the economic revival and increasing safe haven bets for bullion and silver. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files

Analysts see gold at 65,000 and silver at 90,000 in 2021

1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 09:31 AM IST Avneet Kaur

Currently, gold futures on MCX are priced at 50,180 and silver at 68,224.

In India, both gold and silver have logged strong gains in 2020. Gold is up about 27% so far this year while silver has gained around 50% amid a tumultuous year. Gold touched its all time high of 56,200 in August. Similarly, silver had also almost touched 80,000 per kg in the same month. Currently, gold futures on MCX are priced at 50,180 and silver at 68,224. Rising Coronavirus cases around the globe are raising uncertainty on the economic revival and increasing safe haven bets for bullion and silver, say the experts at ICICI Securities.

The analysts at the above mentioned brokerage house expect a bullish trend in gold prices to continue in 2021 towards 65,000. "In addition, massive amounts of stimulus into the global economy are also attracting investments into safe assets such as bullion."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | Investing during all-time highs can be good strategy

The brokerage expects bullish trend in silver as well in 2021. It says, silver might move towards 90,000.

"Investments into silver-dependent greener technologies such as solar panels and electronics, are rising around the world along with broad based dollar weakening that is making silver cheaper for holders of other currencies. In addition to that, rising Coronavirus cases around the world are raising uncertainty on an economic revival and increasing safe-haven bets," says ICICI Securities.

In global markets, gold prices finished 25% higher for the year in 2020, logging its biggest annual gain in a decade amid unprecedented wave of stimulus by central banks and governments and the dollar’s decline.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout