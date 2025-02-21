Mint Market

Arabica coffee prices ease, heading for weekly loss

GLOBAL-SOFTS:SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices ease, heading for weekly loss

Reuters
Updated21 Feb 2025, 05:37 PM IST
Advertisement
Arabica coffee prices ease, heading for weekly loss

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures slipped on Friday and were on course for a weekly loss as the market retreated further from last week's record high while cocoa prices also fell.

COFFEE

* Arabica coffee was down 0.2% at $3.8925 per lb by 1155 GMT, with the market on track to register a 4.5% weekly decline.

* Dealers said coffee prices appeared to have lost some upward momentum after a record high of $4.2995 last week, with roasters now holding adequate stocks after strong purchases in recent weeks and speculators taking some profits.

Advertisement

* Robusta coffee was down 0.04% at $5,653 a metric ton.

COCOA

* New York cocoa futures fell 2.25% to $10,036 a ton, with the market poised for a weekly loss of 2.8%.

* Dealers said a modest recovery in production in West Africa and weak demand had helped to create a more balanced market this season after a large global deficit in 2023/24.

* London cocoa lost 2.3% to 7,836 pounds a ton.

SUGAR

* Raw sugar futures rose by a marginal 0.05% to 21.06 cents per lb after climbing to a two-month peak of 21.10 cents on Thursday.

* Dealers said supplies appeared tight, with crop problems limiting exports from India.

* The expiry of the March contract next Friday is set to provide a major focus over the next few days, with significant interest in taking delivery and some early estimate that the volume could be between 1.5 million and 2.0 million tons.

Advertisement

* White sugar lost 0.2% to $554.30 a ton. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesArabica coffee prices ease, heading for weekly loss
First Published:21 Feb 2025, 05:37 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App