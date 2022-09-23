Gold prices today in India see big fall. Check latest rates2 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 06:41 PM IST
- Gold rates: Analysts say that the base trend for the precious metal remains negative owing to monetary tightening outlook by central banks
In India, gold futures fell 1.2% to six-month low ₹49,390 per 10 gram while silver contracts tumbled 2.6% to ₹56,525 per kg, tracking a weak global trend. In global markets, gold fell more than 1% to their lowest in two years as a combination of robust dollar and elevated US bond yields diminished the appeal of the precious metal. Spot gold was down 1.3% at $1,648.59 per ounce. Spot silver dropped 2.9% to $19.09 per ounce.