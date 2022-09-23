Gold prices today in India see big fall. Check latest rates

“COMEX gold trades lower, weighed down by firmness in the US dollar and bond yields. The US 10-year yield has jumped to 2011 high in reaction to Fed’s aggressive monetary tightening stance however spread between 2-year and 10-year yield has narrowed. The US dollar is still near 2002 high. Gold has weathered the central bank decisions and managed to hold above recent lows indicating that dip buyers have emerged. However a sustained rise is unlikely until the US dollar corrects significantly," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.