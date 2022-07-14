As rupee nears 80 against US dollar, how this impacts you

How a weakening rupee will impact investors

Asheesh Chanda, Founder & CEO, Kristal.AI, a global wealth advisory platform says that it is a clear sign that global investors are choosing the safety of US markets over the recession risks of the EU. The impending threat of Russia cutting off gas supplies in winter coupled with the slow intervention by the ECB to control inflation, means that the recession in the EU looks imminent. Hence investors are selling Euros and buying dollars. It also reinforces the importance of USD as the safest currency during times of uncertainty.