Asia Gold-India prices swing to premium after 5 months on festive demand, price drop

Gold's retail demand in India rose due to Akshaya Tritiya, dealers say
Chinese markets closed for Labour Day holiday from May 1-5
Premiums of $2-$2.50/oz charged in Singapore this week
By Rajendra Jadhav and Anushree Mukherjee
May 2 (Reuters) - Gold started trading in premium in India this week for the first time in five months as demand revived in the world's second-biggest bullion consumer due to a key festival and as prices corrected sharply from last week's record high.
Last week, they were offering a discount of up to $80.
"Retail demand started picking up thanks to the Akshaya Tritiya festival and it got an extra boost as prices came down," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank.
Akshaya Tritiya, the second-biggest gold-buying festival in India after Dhanteras, was celebrated on Wednesday.
Domestic gold prices were trading around 92,800 ($1,106.22) rupees per 10 grams on the day after hitting a record high of 99,358 rupees last week.
"Many potential retail buyers were on the sidelines due to (the) price volatility and were waiting for a price correction. They would likely make purchases in the coming weeks if prices remain stable," said a Chennai-based bullion dealer.
Spot gold was trading around $3,256.44 as of 0539 GMT after hitting a record high of $3,500.05 on April 22.
In top consumer China, dealers charged premiums of $34-$48 an ounce over the global benchmark spot price in the first half of the week, compared with premiums of $44-$50 last week.
Chinese markets are closed for the Labour Day holiday from May 1-5.
Gold's demand increased as prices fell, especially as Akshaya Tritiya prompted Indian customers to buy, said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based GoldSilver Central.
($1 = 83.8890 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Sumana Nandy and Mrigank Dhaniwala)