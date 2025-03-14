(Repeats story published on Thursday, with no change to text)

India allows export of 100% broken rice, banned since Sept 2022

Thai rates fall to $405-$408 from $415 last week

Bangladesh purchasing rice from Vietnam, Myanmar, Pakistan

By Sarah Qureshi

March 13 (Reuters) - Indian rice export prices fell to a 21-month low amid subdued demand and stiff competition from other exporting countries, while Vietnam's rates ticked higher.

India's 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $403-$410 per tonne, down from last week's $409-$415.

"Buyers are quoting really low prices because Pakistan and Vietnam are selling rice cheaper," said a New Delhi-based dealer with a global trade house. India last week allowed the export of 100% broken rice, which had been banned since September 2022.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice was offered at $392 per metric ton on Thursday, up from $389 a week ago, according to the Vietnam Food Association.

Farmers in the Mekong Delta have harvested around half of the winter-spring crop, the trader said, adding that the government's push to buy and stockpile rice is not yet visible.

Thailand's 5% broken rice fell to $405-$408 per tonne from last week's $415 due to exchange rate volatility, traders said.

Vietnamese and Indian rice prices were much lower than that of Thailand; demand for Thai rice has been very low and there are no issues with supply, said a Bangkok-based trader.

Another trader said Thai rice exports would be challenging this year due to new supply coming in from other producers like India and Cambodia.

"Demand was steady with a focus on regular customers," the trader said, adding that prices will not top $410 despite currency volatility.

Meanwhile, domestic rice prices in Bangladesh remain high despite efforts to increase imports and boost reserves, putting pressure on consumers.