ASIA RICE-Thai prices hit near 4-month high; India prices ease on weak demand, soft rupee

(Repeats Thursday's story with no changes to text)

*

Vietnam rates at $359–$363 a ton

*

Weaker rupee prompting Indian exporters cut prices - exporter

*

Thai prices hit near 4-month high at $370 a ton

*

Bangladesh prices stay stubbornly high

By Sherin Elizabeth Varghese

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's rice prices jumped to a near four-month high this week as flooding hit production areas and traders cited news of sales to China and a firmer baht, while Indian prices slipped on sluggish demand and a rupee trading near a record low.

Thailand's 5% broken rice was quoted at $370 per metric tonne, its highest since July 31, and up $30 from last week, due to flood-related damage to some production areas, said a Bangkok-based trader. Demand was still quiet, the trader added.

Prices also climbed on news of sales to China and the appreciation of the baht, another trader said.

Millers have slowed sales, while exporters with existing orders still need to purchase for shipment, the trader said.

"The situation is positive for farmers, while crop damage occurred in some areas due to flooding."

India's 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $348-$356 per ton, down from $352-$360 last week. Indian 5% broken white rice was priced at $345 to $350 per ton this week.

"The rice market is super competitive right now, and the weaker rupee is letting Indian exporters drop their prices," said a Mumbai-based exporter.

The Indian rupee traded near a record low against the dollar this week, boosting traders' returns from overseas sales.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice was offered at $359–$363 per metric ton on Thursday, up from $350–$355 last week, according to Vietnam's Food Association. Prices have inched higher after touching an over five-year low last week.

"Some exporters have started to divert to African markets such as Ghana or Ivory Coast due to weak demand from traditional Asian markets," said a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City.

"If shipments to the Philippines remain sluggish, farmers may consider switching to other rice varieties," the trader said.