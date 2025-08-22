ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates rise on low domestic supplies; improved demand lifts India prices

(Repeats Aug 21 story with no changes)
Indian rates up on rupee appreciation, improved demand
Good supply globe-over hurting exporters -Thai trader
Thai cabinet approves rice farmer support measures
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Vietnamese rice prices rose this week as domestic supplies tumbled, while Indian rates also ticked higher on rupee appreciation and improved demand.
Vietnam's 5% broken rice
"Prices are higher as domestic supplies are running low," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.
Traders added that Vietnam’s efforts to boost production of fragrant rice and rice of higher quality over the recent years have helped offset the plans to suspend rice imports by the Philippines, which has appetite for common white rice.
Vietnam exported 364,624 tons of rice in the first half of this year, raising total shipments in the year to August 15 to 5.88 million tons, an increase of 3% from a year earlier, according to official data.
India's 5% broken parboiled variety
"Buying is improving at a lower price level (while) prices are moving higher to adjust for the movement in currency," said a Kolkata-based dealer.
Thailand's 5% broken rice
Globally, supply is good in every country and it's making exporters struggle, said another trader. Thailand's cabinet approved measures worth 106 billion baht ($3.26 billion), which include direct payments and loan guarantees, to support rice farmers and stabilise prices, an official said on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh's rice imports rose to a seven-year high of 1.44 million tons in the last fiscal year ending in June, as flood damage cut domestic output — the largest volume since 2017/18 financial year, when imports reached 3.16 million tons, official data showed. (Reporting by Ishaan Arora in Bengaluru, Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai, Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok, and Khanh Vu in Hanoi and Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)
