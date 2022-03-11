Asian refiners could benefit from rising Brent-Dubai spread

Brent typically trades at a premium to Dubai because of quality differences, but recently the difference has been wider and more volatile than normal. Dubai crude, the Middle Eastern benchmark that influences much of the oil imported by Asian refiners, was below $120 a barrel Wednesday, while the Brent benchmark surged past $130, according to data from ICE. The Brent-Dubai differential averaged near an atypically high $5 in February and hit at least $17 at one point last week, a Singapore-based energy trader said.