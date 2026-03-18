Asian refiners are moving earlier than usual to secure crude oil from Russia’s Far East, as hopes for a swift resolution to Middle Eastern supply disruptions fade and the expiration of a U.S. temporary waiver on Russian oil looms.
Asian refiners lock in Russian crude early amid Middle East shortages
SummaryAsian refiners are moving earlier than usual to secure crude oil from Russia’s Far East, as hopes for a swift resolution to Middle Eastern supply disruptions fade.
Asian refiners are moving earlier than usual to secure crude oil from Russia’s Far East, as hopes for a swift resolution to Middle Eastern supply disruptions fade and the expiration of a U.S. temporary waiver on Russian oil looms.
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