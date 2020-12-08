This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Average ticket size of gold jewellery sale rises 16% in Nov: Report
1 min read.03:47 PM IST
PTI
There was a 16% increase in ticket size in terms of amount, but the overall ticket size of gold ornaments dropped 70% as against festival season last year, as per the data gathered by startup OkCredit
NEW DELHI :
The average ticket size of gold and silver jewellery sale rose 16% in November compared to the previous month despite gold prices hitting record levels, according to a report.
There was a 16% increase in ticket size in terms of amount, but the overall ticket size of gold ornaments dropped 70% as against festival season last year, as per the data gathered by startup OkCredit.
