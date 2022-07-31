Bank of England to OPEC meeting: Top 5 triggers for gold price in near term

Gold price shot up by near 2.39 per cent in the week gone by, while carrying forward the positive momentum of the prior week driven by a 'mildly hawkish' stance of the US Fed on interest rate hike. as expected, the US central bank raised interest rate by 75 bps for the second month in a row combat the scorching inflation. However, the US Federal Reserve acknowledged softening economic activity, which soothed concerns about the rapid rate hike path ahead and prompted 'safe-haven' buying in gold. Besides, the dollar index was seen nursing losses for the second week in a row, which underpinned gold prices. Weak US GDP data also supported gold price rally.

