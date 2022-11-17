BEML's demerged entity's listing likely in one month

The existing BEML shareholders have been given shares in the new demerged entity in a 1:1 ratio. BEML shares started trading ex-demerger on September 8, 2022, a day ahead of its record date which was fixed on September 9 to determine the eligibility of shareholders for considering 1:1 issue of shares by BEML Land Assets Limited as per Scheme of Arrangement for demerger as approved by the MCA.

