Better broadband penetration, more Connected TVs
SummaryAddressable advertising accounted for 9.8% of total TV ad revenues in India last year, with total active connected TV households of nearly 34 million.
With improvement in broadband penetration, Indian households are increasingly opting for connected or addressable TVs. As of the end of last year, India had 33-34 million addressable TV households, and the number is expected to reach 45 million by the end of 2024, amounting to 21% of the total TV households, as per GroupM’s second edition of ‘The Changing Landscape of Indian Television’ survey. This is a 32% increase over 2023.