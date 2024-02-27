Better broadband penetration, more Connected TVs

“It's becoming more and more crucial for advertisers to adopt a total TV planning approach and not just operate in silos. If you do a separate TV plan, a separate mobile OTT plan, and a CTV plan, you are creating a lot of cracks in your overall strategy. So we ask our clients to adopt a few planning scenarios which they can gain from. And those planning scenarios are mostly in the areas of creating better efficiency with less spillage," Kazi said.