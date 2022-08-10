Bharti Airtel shares rise after steady Q1 show. Should you buy?1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 09:32 AM IST
- The hike in mobile service tariffs by Bharti Airtel during the reported quarter led to an increase of 25% in ARPU
Shares of Bharti Airtel rose in Wednesday's opening deals on the BSE after the telecom operator posted an over five-fold jump in its consolidated profit to ₹1,607 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, mainly on account of hike in tariffs, as compared to ₹283.5 crore in the same period a year ago.