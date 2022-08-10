Bharti Airtel shares rise after steady Q1 show. Should you buy?

The company will start rolling out 5G services this month and cover all towns and key rural areas of the country by March 2024. "We intend to launch 5G starting August and extend to a Pan India roll out very soon. By March 2024 we believe we will be able to cover every town and key rural areas as well with 5G. In fact, detailed network rollout plans for 5,000 towns in India are completely in place," said Bharti Airtel managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Gopal Vittal.

