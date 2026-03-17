'Biggest Bubble Bust': Robert Kiyosaki predicts gold at $35,000, silver at $200, and Bitcoin at $750,000

A fresh wave of bold predictions has gripped financial markets after noted author and investor Robert Kiyosaki warned of what he described as the “biggest bubble” in history nearing its breaking point. His remarks come at a time when global markets are already grappling with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, rising commodity prices, and uncertainty around central bank policies.

“BIGGEST BUBBLE BUST. I do not know what pin, what event will pop the biggest bubbles in history. Whatever the event, the pin is near. It’s not IF. It’s WHEN,” Kiyosaki said.

Kiyosaki, best known for his bestselling book Rich Dad Poor Dad and his long-standing advocacy for alternative assets like gold and Bitcoin, has often cautioned against excessive money printing and debt-driven growth. In his latest post, he reiterated his belief that global markets are sitting on an unsustainable bubble.

Furthermore, Kiyosaki laid out staggering price targets for gold, silver, and cryptocurrencies in the aftermath of a potential global financial crisis (GFC).

He went on to make some of his most aggressive forecasts yet, predicting a sharp surge in asset prices following a crash. According to him, gold could reach $35,000 per ounce, silver could climb to $200, Bitcoin may surge to $750,000, and Ethereum could hit $95,000 — all within a year after the next financial meltdown.

“When the bubbles go bust I predict gold will hit $35,000 an ounce one year after the gold bubble goes pop. I predict silver to hit $200 an ounce… Bitcoin will hit $750,000 a coin… Ethereum to be $95,000 a year after crash,” he added, while asking investors what they expect prices to be after the next GFC.

Kiyosaki’s investment philosophy has consistently revolved around owning hard assets and decentralized currencies as a hedge against inflation, currency debasement, and systemic financial risks. His latest warning reinforces his long-held belief that traditional financial systems remain vulnerable to shocks.

Schiff sees silver breakout, mining stocks opportunity Meanwhile, Peter Schiff — a well-known economist, market commentator, and long-time critic of fiat currencies — offered a more immediate market perspective, focusing on silver’s recent price action and the broader precious metals space.

“Silver just made a massive breakout, and the next explosive move could start any day. If you’ve been waiting for a ‘better entry,’ this is the moment the market often doesn’t give you one,” Schiff said.

He also highlighted a contrasting trend in mining stocks, noting that gold and silver mining indices such as GDX and GDXJ have corrected sharply, falling around 25% from their recent highs. While this places them in bear-market territory, Schiff suggested that some investors may see this as a potential buying opportunity, especially since their year-to-date gains remain positive.

Schiff, who has built his reputation on advocating gold as a store of value and warning against excessive reliance on paper currencies, has consistently argued that precious metals will outperform during periods of economic instability.

Gold, Silver rate today Gold prices inched higher on Tuesday, supported by easing concerns over extended disruptions to oil shipments, as investors continued to evaluate the economic fallout of the Middle East conflict ahead of a busy week of central bank decisions. Silver rate also rose.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $5,013.71 per ounce as of 0644 GMT, while US gold futures for April delivery gained 0.3% to $5,018.10. Among other precious metals, silver advanced 0.3% to $80.97 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.9% to $2,133.93, and palladium slipped 0.2% to $1,595.75.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Monday that the Strait of Hormuz has not been completely shut, with some vessels still navigating the key shipping route.

Despite this, crude oil prices held above $100 per barrel, as the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has kept the strait largely restricted, leaving several tankers stranded for weeks in what is being seen as one of the biggest disruptions to global oil supplies on record.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump reiterated his call for countries to step in and help reopen the crucial waterway, while expressing frustration over the lack of support.

On the monetary policy front, the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged for a second consecutive meeting when it announces its decision on Wednesday. Central banks across the UK, euro zone, Japan, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, and Sweden are also scheduled to meet this week, marking their first policy reviews since the Iran conflict began.