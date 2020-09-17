Bitcoin flashing first buy signal since March Covid collapse

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has oscillated between $10,000 and $12,000 this summer but is up about 100% since mid-March. Its advance comes amid widespread risk-on sentiment, with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies gaining in conjunction with U.S. equities. Crypto enthusiasts have also been heartened as of late by greater institutional participation, with firms like Fidelity Investments entering the space in recent weeks. Fidelity launched its first institutional Bitcoin fund at the end of August.