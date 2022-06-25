Bitcoin options point to positive signs after rout, say traders

To be sure, the market is much different than during last year’s bull run. Open interest, or the total number of outstanding contracts, has come way down from its highs. OI is down a little more than $7 billion from a record of about $15 billion in October 2021, according to data from Skew. Volume is currently slightly below $600 million, compared with an all-time high of more than $8 billion also in October.