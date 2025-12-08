Bitcoin price above $91,300, crypto markets in green amid optimism over Fed rates — brief rebound or bear-run at end?

Cryptocurrency markets are in the green on 8 December 2025, up 1.15% over the past 24 hours and rebounding from a 10.95% monthly loss, according to data on CoinMarketCap. The world's biggest token, Bitcoin was also up 1.86% to more than $91,304 on 8 December compared to the previous session.

In the morning session, the second largest crypto token Ethereum was also up 1% to $3,117.47, the data showed. Meanwhile, in terms of market dominance, Bitcoin (BTC) remained the biggest token, holding 58.7% of the pie, but down a minor 0.28%; while Ethereum holds 12.1% of the share (up 0.1%), and other tokens hold 29.1% of the market (up 0.17%), CoinMarketCap data showed.

Advertisement

Overall, the crypto market cap was back above the $3 trillion level at $3.11 trillion on 8 December, with 24-hour trading volumes at $113.09 billion.

Crypto fear index, bitcoin dominance

Why is Bitcoin, crypto market in green today? According to a CoinMarketCap analysis, the rise in the crypto market is due to:

Advertisement

Speculation over the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, with United States policy momentum around a federal Bitcoin reserve plan. Donald Trump in March 2025 directed agencies to inventory crypto assets, with speculation that confiscated BTC could shift to long-term reserves.

According to CoinSwitch Markets Desk, BTC traded in the $88,000–$90,000 consolidation range, with repeated dips and buying during those drops. As per the analysis, “Historically, Bitcoin often softens ahead of FOMC announcements and turns volatile as traders react to Fed guidance. A clean break above $91,000–$92,000 could strengthen momentum, while dips toward $88,000 may still attract buyers unless macro volatility increases.”

Binance Regulatory milestone, with Abu Dhabi granting Binance three licenses (exchange, clearing, broker-dealer), boosting confidence in institutional adoption.

Bitcoin dominance at 58.74% and open interest (up 16% to $802 billion), both signaled risk-on flows into crypto. The market has rebounded from extreme fear (FG Index: 22 → 24) but remains cautious.

Advertisement

Crypto prices today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, XRP, Binance At time of writing, Bitcoin price was at $91,236.47, up 1.88% over the previous day, with market cap at $1.82 trillion (up 1.88%) and trading volume at $51.5 billion. There is optimism over 92% odds that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates on 10 December.

Ethereum is trading at $3,124.13, up 2.54% with market cap $377.06 billion, up 2.54%, and volume at $23.34 billion.

US Dollar-linked token, Tether was trading at $1.00 up 0.01% (24h), with market cap at $185.66 billion and volume at $79.32 billion.

XRP is trading at $2.07 up 1.06%, with market cap at $125.33 billion and volume at $3.04 billion.

Binance Coin is trading at $903.24 up 0.82%, with market cap at $124.4 billion and 24-hour trading volumes at $1.89 billion.

As per a CoinDCX analysis added that top gainers are DoubleZero and Ethena, which surged by 12% and 4.2%, respectively, followed by Zcash and BitcoinCash by over 3% each. Besides, Bonk, Story, Aster, and Monero plunge by over 4% each, followed by Immutable, Hyperliquid, and Dash by over 3%. The overall market sentiment has slightly risen from extreme fear to fear, it added.

Advertisement

Bitcoin, cryptos in green — Brief rebound or bear-run at end? According to the CoinDCX Research Team, Bitcoin had a “bullish weekend”, rebounding from lows below $88,000 to above $91,000, while Ethereum stabilised over $3,000, XRP above $2, and Binance coin above $900. It however noted that Solana and Dogecoin are “stuck” around $135 and $0.14, respectively.

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex also called it “bullish momentum” adding that over $300 million in liquidations helped reset leverage, creating a healthier setup for further upside. He added that Ethereum’s exchange reserves have dropped to a 10-year low, signaling a potential supply squeeze ahead.

Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst at Delta Exchange added that the key level to watch for Ethereum is $3,250 which has acted as resistance on multiple occasions.

Advertisement

The global markets are on edge, amid Fed influence dominating sentiment. Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX added that Bitcoin “continues to behave like a macro-sensitive risk asset, reacting sharply to shifting rate expectations. Yet the broader narrative around decentralized, rule-based monetary systems is strengthening as traditional policy remains indecisive and inflation risks linger.”

“If the Fed proceeds with a rate cut this week, a “Santa rally” becomes increasingly likely, pushing BTC toward the $100,000 mark. On the downside, $87,500 remains a key support zone, keeping the broader outlook constructive,” Siddhant noted.

Shetty concurred, “The intraday recovery suggests traders are positioning ahead of potential clarity from central banks. Still, neither BTC nor ETH can decouple from the risk-asset narrative until the Fed and other policymakers deliver firmer direction.”

Advertisement

“Traders should stay cautious, as potential price spikes in either direction may occur this week ahead of the US interest rate decision. Traders should look for clear breakout confirmations above key resistance levels, as upcoming policy signals will likely dictate whether the current move turns into a sustained rally or a short-term pullback,” Walke added.

According to Harish Vatnani, Head of Trade at ZebPay, the crypto bulls must defend the $86,000 level, which remains a critical support zone to prevent deeper downside momentum. Adding, “To further rally, the asset needs to break, close, and sustain above the psychological resistance of $1,00,000.”

He said key levels for support and resistance are as follows: