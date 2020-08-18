Bitcoin surges past $12,000 with advocates heralding new era

And technical indicators painted a positive outlook for the token: Bitcoin’s surge took it to the upper limits of its trading envelope indicator, a measure that smooths moving averages to map out higher and lower limits. While a breach of this level typically indicates a reversion to the mean -- and, therefore, a price decline -- technicals suggest this time might be different. Bitcoin, with a 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 69, isn’t overbought, signaling that further gains could be ahead.