Surging oil and natural-gas prices have investors piling into the debt of energy companies, pushing down borrowing costs and prompting a flood of new bond issuance. U.S. oil prices hit multiyear highs near $85 a barrel last week.

So far this year, speculative-grade energy companies have issued $49.5 billion of bonds, close to the full-year record of $55.9 billion set in 2012, according to Leveraged Commentary & Data. The group includes a swath of U.S. shale drillers such as Chesapeake Energy Corp. and Oasis Petroleum Inc., along with pipeline operators and refineries.

The average yield on speculative-grade energy bonds, a rough gauge of the cost of issuing new debt, has been hovering around 4.7%, up slightly from a record low in July but still lower than it ever was before June, according to Bloomberg data. The extra yield that investors demand to hold the bonds instead of U.S. Treasurys recently hit its lowest level since 2007, a sign the decline in borrowing costs reflects appetite for the debt, not just low benchmark interest rates.

The decrease in debt costs suggests that investors’ growing carbon consciousness might not be changing behavior quite as much as some have thought to be possible. The environmentalist Bill McKibben and Stephen Schwarzman, chief executive of the private-equity firm Blackstone Inc., both focused attention recently on how climate-minded investors might be making it harder for energy companies to raise money.

From the end of 2019 to the middle of this year, the number of sustainable-bond funds tracked by Morningstar Direct increased to 87 funds, with $38.7 billion of assets under management, from 56 funds managing $20.6 billion. Such funds were deemed to have made environmental, social and governance, or ESG, considerations a core part of their strategies. A far greater number have promised to make them some part of their strategy.

Few fixed-income funds, though, have ever stopped buying oil and gas bonds as a matter of policy.

In many cases, integrating ESG analysis into the investment process has meant recognizing that oil-and-gas production will likely be curbed over time by regulations aimed at limiting carbon emissions and slowing global warming. But that has hardly ruled out bonds that typically mature in less than a decade.

Mahesh Jayakumar, a fixed-income ESG analyst at MFS Investment Management, said his firm has continued to buy the bonds of energy companies even as it has focused more on ESG issues in recent years.

Energy companies face challenges, but “decarbonization is an extremely long journey," he said. “This is not something that investors can snap their fingers and say, ‘Oh yeah, let’s cut off oil and gas today from our portfolios.’"

The demand for energy company bonds this year has come with some caveats.

Investors are generally lending to businesses that have much less debt than they used to have, thanks largely to the wave of bankruptcies that swept across the sector in the second half of the previous decade.

Nearly 90% of new bonds have been used to repay existing debt—a critical exercise for many once-struggling businesses facing near-term debt maturities but still a matter different from funding new projects, as was common some years ago.

Stock valuations have come down, reflecting both the memory of the previous decade’s commodity bust and the industry’s uncertain future. Valued less than in the past, companies are constrained from adding to their total debt, and few have tried. They are content reaping the rewards of higher energy prices and returning profits to shareholders.

Executives, for their part, have often emphasized efforts to reduce carbon emissions. On an earnings call last week, Toby Rice, chief executive of the natural-gas producer EQT Corp. touted the environmental benefits of natural gas and EQT’s “modern approach in ESG leadership," even as he said “environmental pressures and government regulations" bore responsibility for widespread “underinvestment in traditional energy resources." EQT has said that it is on track to become a net zero emitter of greenhouse-gas emissions from its own production operations by 2025 at the latest.

Demand from ESG-minded investors does seem to have lowered borrowing costs for the relatively few number of renewable energy companies that have issued bonds, such as the wind and solar farm owner Clearway Energy Inc. and the rooftop-solar company Sunnova Energy International Inc. Yields on their bonds, analysts said, are generally low compared with those of oil-and-gas companies with similar credit ratings or debt-to-earnings ratios.

While many debt investors like profitable oil-and-gas companies, what they really want to be able to do, when they meet clients, is “whip out a slide in a slide deck that says, yeah we invest in energy but it’s rooftop solar or renewable diesel or something like that," said Jay Spencer, a high-yield energy analyst at Stifel Financial Corp.

Some investors say that climate-conscious bond investing could become more potent once regulators provide clear guidelines on what constitutes green bonds or sustainable portfolios—something the Securities and Exchange Commission has indicated that it is exploring.

Right now some investors are holding back from adopting new strategies out of concern that they might take an approach “that’s later deemed to be insufficient," said David Knutson, head of U.S. fixed-income product management at Schroders.

The purpose of regulations, he added, isn’t just to punish people. It is “to give confidence in the system," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.