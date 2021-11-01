Bond investors embrace fossil fuels during sustainability push

Executives, for their part, have often emphasized efforts to reduce carbon emissions. On an earnings call last week, Toby Rice, chief executive of the natural-gas producer EQT Corp. touted the environmental benefits of natural gas and EQT’s “modern approach in ESG leadership," even as he said “environmental pressures and government regulations" bore responsibility for widespread “underinvestment in traditional energy resources." EQT has said that it is on track to become a net zero emitter of greenhouse-gas emissions from its own production operations by 2025 at the latest.