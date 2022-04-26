Bond yields fall most since Sept 2020 as crude oil prices slide

Bond yields have been inching up this month after the Reserve Bank of India said it will pivot to fighting inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond touched a peak of 7.28% on 13 April as traders bet on an imminent rise in interest rates by short-selling bonds. Last Friday, the 6.67%, 2035 bond became the most short-sold paper with trades worth ₹12,303 crore on Clearcorp’s Repo Order Matching System.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}