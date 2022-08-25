Brent crosses $100/bbl amid concerns over supply1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 12:27 PM IST
Crude oil inventories in the US fell by 3.3 million barrels last week against an expected decline of 2.4 million barrels
New Delhi: Crude oil prices rose on Thursday, with Brent futures crossing the $100 per barrel mark, due to supply concerns amid potential for Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to cut output.