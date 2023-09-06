comScore
Oil prices reverse gains after scoring 10-month high peak on Saudi, Russia output cuts; Brent hovers at $89/bbl

 1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 06:38 PM IST Edited By Nikita Prasad

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar was at 104.69, not far off the six-month high of 104.90 touched overnight. A stronger dollar can weigh on oil demand by making the fuel more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have extended their voluntary oil cuts to the end of the yearPremium
Saudi Arabia and Russia have extended their voluntary oil cuts to the end of the year

Oil prices reversed course on Wednesday, September 6, after rising over 1 per cent and jumping to a 10-month high level in the previous session as Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary supply cuts to the end of the year. However, so far in today's session, the US dollar has firmed up and investors shrugged off jitters arising from tightening supply.

Brent crude futures were down by 59 cents to $89.45 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures traded at $86.21 a barrel, down 48 cents. In the previous session, Brent crude futures rose by $1.04, or 1.2 per cent, to settle at $90.04 a barrel, closing above the $90 mark for the first time since November 16, 2022. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures gained $1.14, or 1.3 per cent, to settle at $86.69 a barrel, also a 10-month high.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a September 19 expiry, were last trading lower by 0.33 per cent at 7,194 per bbl, having swung between 7,154 and 7,123 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of 7,218 per barrel.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was at 104.69, not far off the six-month high of 104.90 touched overnight. A stronger dollar can weigh on oil demand by making the fuel more expensive for holders of other currencies.

 

 

MORE TO COME…

Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 06:38 PM IST
