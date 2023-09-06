Oil prices reverse gains after scoring 10-month high peak on Saudi, Russia output cuts; Brent hovers at $89/bbl1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar was at 104.69, not far off the six-month high of 104.90 touched overnight. A stronger dollar can weigh on oil demand by making the fuel more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Oil prices reversed course on Wednesday, September 6, after rising over 1 per cent and jumping to a 10-month high level in the previous session as Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary supply cuts to the end of the year. However, so far in today's session, the US dollar has firmed up and investors shrugged off jitters arising from tightening supply.
