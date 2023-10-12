Oil prices rose on Thursday on expectations that US interest rates had peaked, but gains were capped by a large build in US crude stockpiles and a forecast for slower demand growth next year from the International Energy Agency.

Brent futures rose 92 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $86.74 per barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 68 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $84.17 a barrel. Prices pared gains after US government data showed US crude inventories rose by 10.2 million barrels in the last week to 424.2 million barrels, much higher than analyst expectations for a 500,000-barrel rise, according to news agency Reuters.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a October 19 expiry, was last trading lower by 1.17 per cent lower at ₹6,935 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,905 and ₹7,101 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of ₹7,017 per barrel.

