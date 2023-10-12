comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 12 2023 15:59:22
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.85 1.18%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.85 0.72%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.65 0.54%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 952.85 -0.27%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,549.85 0.73%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Brent inches 1% higher to $86/bbl as OPEC sticks to 2024 oil demand, IEA downgrades on macro concerns
Back Back

Brent inches 1% higher to $86/bbl as OPEC sticks to 2024 oil demand, IEA downgrades on macro concerns

 Edited By Nikita Prasad

OPEC stuck to its forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2023 in 2024, citing signs of a resilient world economy so far this year and expected further demand gains in China.

The logo of the OPEC. (File Image) (REUTERS)Premium
The logo of the OPEC. (File Image) (REUTERS)

Oil prices rose on Thursday on expectations that US interest rates had peaked, but gains were capped by a large build in US crude stockpiles and a forecast for slower demand growth next year from the International Energy Agency.

Brent futures rose 92 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $86.74 per barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 68 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $84.17 a barrel. Prices pared gains after US government data showed US crude inventories rose by 10.2 million barrels in the last week to 424.2 million barrels, much higher than analyst expectations for a 500,000-barrel rise, according to news agency Reuters.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a October 19 expiry, was last trading lower by 1.17 per cent lower at 6,935 per bbl, having swung between 6,905 and 7,101 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of 7,017 per barrel.

 

 

THIS COPY IS EBING UPDATED

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 10:26 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App