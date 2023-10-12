Brent inches 1% higher to $86/bbl as OPEC sticks to 2024 oil demand, IEA downgrades on macro concerns
OPEC stuck to its forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2023 in 2024, citing signs of a resilient world economy so far this year and expected further demand gains in China.
Oil prices rose on Thursday on expectations that US interest rates had peaked, but gains were capped by a large build in US crude stockpiles and a forecast for slower demand growth next year from the International Energy Agency.
